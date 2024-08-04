Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after acquiring an additional 71,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.78. 7,905,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,405. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
