Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $5.57 Million in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.02. 1,051,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,950. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $218.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.
AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.29.
About AvalonBay Communities
As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.
