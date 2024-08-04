Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Clear Secure by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,079,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Clear Secure by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Clear Secure by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Stock Down 6.7 %

YOU traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. 1,741,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,757. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $25.23.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.28 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clear Secure

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.