Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,779 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC increased its stake in ARM by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARM stock traded down 8.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 113.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,669,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,904,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 153.78 and a 200 day moving average price of 127.10. The firm has a market cap of $118.88 billion and a PE ratio of 129.27. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 188.75.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported 0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.35 by 0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of 939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 905.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 118.80.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

