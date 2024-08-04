Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,716 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of NextDecade worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceeto Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 60.8% during the first quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 164.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Stock Down 0.2 %

NEXT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,584. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. NextDecade Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

Insider Activity

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.64). On average, research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $263,045,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc purchased 11,690,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at $131,522,767.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $263,045,527.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,982,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

NextDecade Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

