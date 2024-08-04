Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 676 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,908,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $47,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after buying an additional 166,687 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,379.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after purchasing an additional 164,706 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $19,219,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.00. The company had a trading volume of 933,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $234.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.