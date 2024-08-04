Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 461 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,091,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $321,449,000 after buying an additional 89,671 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $7.94 on Friday, hitting $276.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,585,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,537. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.78.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

