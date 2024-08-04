Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 437 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 767,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,884,000 after buying an additional 71,066 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $824,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 40,460 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO traded down $6.08 on Friday, reaching $615.69. 1,564,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,727. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $565.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

