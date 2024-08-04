Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 13,012 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 466.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,719 shares of company stock worth $32,032,968 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tesla from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.30.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $9.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.67. 82,880,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,158,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.01 and its 200 day moving average is $190.87. The firm has a market cap of $663.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

