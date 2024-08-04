Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Analysts

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPRT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $98.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.85. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $77.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,575 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 3.06% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

