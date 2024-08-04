WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. WESCO International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-13.000 EPS.
WESCO International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.42. 1,399,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,840. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $122.30 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
WESCO International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on WCC. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on WESCO International from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.50.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
