WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCCGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. WESCO International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-13.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.42. 1,399,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,840. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $122.30 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WCC. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on WESCO International from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

