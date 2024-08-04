Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a negative rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WERN. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

