Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
WELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.04.
Welltower Stock Up 0.3 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower
In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
