Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $1,000.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,007.85.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $67.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $763.00. 2,707,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,138. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $1,130.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $999.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $946.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 35.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after purchasing an additional 144,914 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,414,111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,075,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,778 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

