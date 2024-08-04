Wells Fargo & Company Boosts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $106.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHRW. UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.06.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average of $80.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,193 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,158 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $66,474,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $52,341,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 593,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,286,000 after buying an additional 304,709 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

