Wedbush Lowers Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target to $26.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

DNLI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,425.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,146 shares of company stock valued at $710,274. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 179,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

