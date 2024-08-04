Wedbush Increases Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Price Target to $41.00

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $33.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.51% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BZH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $595.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,376.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,028.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,898. Corporate insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

