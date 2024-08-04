Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $425.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $433.71.

Watsco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $467.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco has a 1 year low of $337.58 and a 1 year high of $520.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Watsco will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 100.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

