Waters Co. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Waters in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.94. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.91 EPS.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAT

Waters Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WAT opened at $345.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.98 and its 200 day moving average is $321.86. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $367.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.