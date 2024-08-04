Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $31.11 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Wanchain has a market cap of $31.11 million and approximately $961,050.58 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00037498 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,141,159 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

