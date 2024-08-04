Vow (VOW) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vow (VOW) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Vow has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. Vow has a total market capitalization of $139.02 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

