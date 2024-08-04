Vow (VOW) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $136.28 Million

Vow (VOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Vow token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vow has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Vow has a market cap of $136.28 million and $571,048.56 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vow

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

