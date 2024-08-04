Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VTLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vital Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.36.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Stock Down 7.1 %

NYSE:VTLE opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vital Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vital Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vital Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vital Energy by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 207,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vital Energy by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 64,881 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.