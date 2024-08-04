Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vista Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $63.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

