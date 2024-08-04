Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.300-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Verisk Analytics also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $268.29.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,334. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $287.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.