Verge (XVG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.15 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $53.25 million and $4.15 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,315.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.33 or 0.00576742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009691 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00106618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00032124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00252297 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00035739 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00068239 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

