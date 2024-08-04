Verge Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.39 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Verge has a total market capitalization of $55.59 million and $4.39 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,395.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00600326 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009389 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00106542 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032355 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00248981 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00037645 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00070424 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About Verge
Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Verge Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
