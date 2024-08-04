Verge Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.39 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Verge has a total market capitalization of $55.59 million and $4.39 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,395.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00600326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00106542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00248981 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00037645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00070424 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

