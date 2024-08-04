Verasity 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.05 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $28.66 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000999 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

