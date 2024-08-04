Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.15 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.150 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $12.98. 1,154,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,306. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

