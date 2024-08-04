Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.