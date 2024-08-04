Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 112.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 258.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after buying an additional 56,548 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VOOV opened at $180.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $185.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

