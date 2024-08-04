Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Position Reduced by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.00. The stock had a trading volume of 279,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.94 and its 200 day moving average is $309.27. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.38 and a fifty-two week high of $350.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

