Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,361,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,320,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 320,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,447,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $191.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,225. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $145.94 and a 12-month high of $204.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.89 and a 200-day moving average of $187.16.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.