Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,052. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.91.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

