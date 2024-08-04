Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $13.43 on Friday, reaching $534.05. 805,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,999. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $571.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

