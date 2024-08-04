Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Reduced by American Trust

American Trust reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,597 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $7.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,667. The firm has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.82. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

