Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Bakala Capital Management LLC

Bakala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 111.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Bakala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bakala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 487,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 388,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. 13,596,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,473,659. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

