Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,257,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,243,673. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

