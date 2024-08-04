Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Utz Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.730-0.750 EPS.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

UTZ stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Utz Brands news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at $534,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Series U. of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $7,464,322.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,702 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

