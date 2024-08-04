Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives $20.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

In related news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $7,464,322.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $7,464,322.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,151 shares of company stock worth $8,103,702. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 5.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Stock Up 3.1 %

UTZ opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -92.00%.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Stories

