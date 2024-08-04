UNUS SED LEO Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.30 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.73 or 0.00009431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.30 billion and $6.02 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00106877 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 76.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,823,760 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,826,644.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.68190854 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $4,081,154.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

