Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Uniti Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,678. The company has a market cap of $973.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 1.29. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

