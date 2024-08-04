UBS Group Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $72.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.94.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.6% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

