Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.810-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Twilio also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.81-0.86 EPS.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Twilio has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.86.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Research analysts predict that Twilio will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Twilio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.27.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

