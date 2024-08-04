Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. Tutor Perini also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.850-1.100 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Tutor Perini from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini stock traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.36. 2,105,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,598. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $26.88.

In related news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $232,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,312,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $232,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,217 in the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

