Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tutor Perini also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.85-1.10 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,267 shares in the company, valued at $46,312,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,267 shares in the company, valued at $46,312,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $232,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,217. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
