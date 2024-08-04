Turbo (TURBO) Trading Down 20% Over Last 7 Days

Turbo (TURBO) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. Turbo has a market cap of $290.02 million and $66.23 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Turbo token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Turbo has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Turbo Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00431741 USD and is down -5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $69,348,004.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Turbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

