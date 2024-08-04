Truist Financial Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $25.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. New Street Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,895,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,137,096. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,186,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after acquiring an additional 475,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,243 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

