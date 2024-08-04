TRON Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. TRON has a market cap of $9.19 billion and approximately $331.31 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,023,248,351 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is trondao.org.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

