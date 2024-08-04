Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.91.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$3.79 and a 52-week high of C$5.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.39.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of C$271.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.5199063 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

